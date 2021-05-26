newsbreak-logo
Rare Photo Of Tiger Woods After Rollover Car Crash Emerges — See The Snap

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his horrific February car crash — but he made the time to stop for an adorable photo with a young girl battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Earlier this week, Luna Perrone shared a photo of herself at soccer practice alongside the iconic golf player, who was standing with crunches. They both appeared to be in good spirits, as they were beaming from ear to ear next to each other. "I got to have a quick chat with @tigerwoods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields!" the young girl captioned the sweet photo.

Source: Luna Perrone/ Instagram

"He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal!" Perrone continued. "Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!! 🧡🧡🧡."

The recent snap of Woods comes after he posted the first photo of himself since his accident earlier this year. On April 23, he shared an update on his health status via Instagram. "My course is coming along faster than I am 😃. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," Woods captioned the photo of him standing with a leg cast and crutches next to a dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I18Nb_0aCNHbqK00
Source: MEGA

On February 23, the 45-year-old was involved in a "single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision" in Southern California at around 7 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital and reportedly underwent surgery on his lower right leg and ankle. As OK! reported, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center days later for follow-up procedures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one day after the crash that they saw no signs of impairment at the scene. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez explained that authorities were "looking for evidence of intoxication like if there’s an odor of an alcoholic beverage or there’s an open container or prescription medication."

However, it has since been reported that there was an "empty plastic pharmaceutical container" in the front pocket of a backpack in a brush near Woods’ car. He was also reportedly driving as fast as 83 mph at the time of the crash, which was almost double the limit.

Meanwhile, Woods remains focused on recovering from his major injury so he can return to golf. "He doesn't want to go out this way," a source told OK!. "It's going to be a long and tough uphill journey, but Tiger will do whatever is possible to get back to the game."

