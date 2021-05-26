newsbreak-logo
IMPD: One critical after shooting at Wes Montgomery Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in "extremely critical condition" after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a park on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. in Wes Montgomery Park, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound in a car, IMPD Officer William Young said. It's unknown at this time if the man was shot in the car or somewhere else.

This is the second shooting in about two hours Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis. A woman was found shot and killed around 2 p.m. on John Marshall Drive.

These incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

