Meat Wave – “Tugboat” & “Yell At The Moon”

By Danielle Chelosky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow I managed to never hear of the Chicago band Meat Wave until now. This is exciting for me, as someone who’s a fan of dark, post-hardcore-leaning punk, especially with staccato rhythms. New single “Tugboat” has just that, while “Yell At The Moon” has an even more intriguing, brooding sound.

