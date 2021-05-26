‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32, Fatally Struck by Car
Gone too soon. School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who was a kid drummer in the 2003 film, is dead at 32, In Touch can confirm. Officials received his body at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office told In Touch. The incident was identified as a motor vehicle and bicycle accident. An autopsy was completed, and Clark’s cause of death was determined as blunt force injury due to motor vehicle and bicycle collision.www.intouchweekly.com