newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32, Fatally Struck by Car

By Samantha Benitz
intouchweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone too soon. School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who was a kid drummer in the 2003 film, is dead at 32, In Touch can confirm. Officials received his body at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office told In Touch. The incident was identified as a motor vehicle and bicycle accident. An autopsy was completed, and Clark’s cause of death was determined as blunt force injury due to motor vehicle and bicycle collision.

www.intouchweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Drummer#Clark County#Cause Of Death#County Police#Chicago Police#School Of Rock#Touch#Jumanji#School Of Rock Community#Hyundai Sonata#Bicycle Accident#Bicycle Collision#A K A Spazzy Mcgee#Motor Vehicle#Cycling#Beautiful Soul#Devastating News#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
People

School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

Tributes from Kevin Clark's School of Rock castmates are pouring in, after the tragic news that the actor died on Wednesday morning. Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

A tragic accident claimed the life of this ‘School of Rock’ star.

A tragic accident claimed the life of this ‘School of Rock’ star. For nearly two decades, School of Rock has captivated audiences, spawning a popular Broadway production and much more. It was a cultural phenomenon when it was released, and it included multiple celebrities at various stages of their careers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A protagonist of the film School of Rock dies

School of Rock was one of the films that marked the childhood of many. Sadly, one of its protagonists has passed away at the age of 32. 18 years ago School of Rock It came to the lives of many people, time passes and it continues to be one of the fun films to watch alone, with children or as a family. Unfortunately, yesterday the news was released that Kevin Clark, who would be the drummer of Jack Black’s group in the film, died at dawn on May 26 after being run over while riding a bicycle. The actor passed away at just 32 years old.
Violent Crimesdigitalspy.com

David Berkowitz now – Is the Son of Sam killer still alive?

There are two central figures in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: journalist Maury Terry, the author of The Ultimate Evil: An Investigation into America's Most Dangerous Satanic Cult, and David Berkowitz, referred to by some as the .44 Caliber Killer, and more widely known as the Son of Sam, a name he gave himself.
TrafficNews On 6

Teen Accused Of Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Norman Home

Police body camera captures the aftermath of an alleged drunk driving crash. The underage driver crashed into a Norman home. But despite the damage--the homeowner told News 9 there’s no grudge. “Everyone makes mistakes, we're not angry at all. I was 18 once, you were 18 once,” said homeowner Wallis...
Violent CrimesEast Bay Times

Tristyn Bailey: Missing girl’s cause of death, video clues revealed

A 13-year-old Florida girl found dead after she went missing was killed by stabbing, the sheriff of St. Johns County announced Tuesday. Newly released information also sheds light on the arrest of a 14-year-old schoolmate in the death of Tristyn Bailey. Tristyn’s body was discovered Sunday evening in a wooded...
Violent CrimesOrlando Sentinel

Self-described ‘witch’ faces murder charge in death of toddler's missing mother

Authorities have finally lodged a murder charge against the man they’ve suspected in the disappearance of still-missing mom Leila Cavett for months now. Shannon Ryan, the 40-year-old self-proclaimed witch who was implicated in Cavett’s disappearance, faces a second-degree murder charge in Hollywood. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the case.