‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32, Fatally Struck by Car

School of Rock was one of the films that marked the childhood of many. Sadly, one of its protagonists has passed away at the age of 32. 18 years ago School of Rock It came to the lives of many people, time passes and it continues to be one of the fun films to watch alone, with children or as a family. Unfortunately, yesterday the news was released that Kevin Clark, who would be the drummer of Jack Black’s group in the film, died at dawn on May 26 after being run over while riding a bicycle. The actor passed away at just 32 years old.