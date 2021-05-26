Peloton Interactive Earns Technical Rating Upgrade As Stock Shows Muscle; Setting Up For Big Run?
Peloton was a standout last year as sales of its fitness machines and workouts soared amid the work-at-home, school-at-home phase of the pandemic. This year it's facing challenges in rising competition and concerns about the safety of its devices. The company seems to be trying to mount a comeback though. Its stock rose from a 2021 low of 80.46 on May 6 to about 110 Wednesday, up 10% for the day. Also on Wednesday, the stock Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Peloton Interactive (PTON) climbed to 72, up from 65 the prior session.www.investors.com