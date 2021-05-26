All Hail: Jean-Paul Gaultier Returns to Ready-to-Wear
It may be the end of Jean Paul Gaultier as we know it, but a new era is on the horizon. Late last week, the storied fashion house sent its followers into a virtual tizzy after posting an obscure message to Instagram with only the words “The End” in bold black font. Assuming this meant that the iconic brand was shutting its doors for good, fans scrambled to get their hands on something, anything to secure their own piece of iconic fashion history—and resellers were eager to cash in. JPG prices across resale sites began to skyrocket almost immediately as the masses tried to decode the meaning behind the cryptic post.www.harpersbazaar.com