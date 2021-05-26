newsbreak-logo
Music

‘Moby Doc’ Review: A Self-Important Look at One Musician Realizing His Own Insignificance

By David Ehrlich, @davidehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If nothing else, “Moby Doc” is the perfect title for Rob Gordon Bralver’s documentary about the electronic musician Moby. Not because its subject, born Richard Melville Hall, is the great-great-great-grandnephew of a certain novelist — somehow that never comes up — but rather because the pun’s tongue-in-cheek aftertaste of self-importance so accurately prepares your palate for an insufferable movie that wants to be profound and benign in equal measure.

IndieWire

IndieWire

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

