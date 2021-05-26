newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque tech company will work on NASA effort to design charging technology on the moon's surface

By Collin Krabbe
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as electric vehicle charging stations begin to become commonplace on earth, a pair of companies will work to bring charging tech to the moon. The two firms, Albuquerque-based mPower Technology and Honeybee Robotics out of Longmont, Colorado, are working together to design a "vertically deployable solar array" system for the surface of the moon as part of a NASA project. Such systems may, one day, be used to recharge rovers, battery packs and other electrical equipment used by spacecraft and astronauts, according to a release from the two firms.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Industry
City
Carlsbad, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Technology Company#Tech Design#Design Tech#Solar System#Business First#State#Cto#Charging Tech#Surface#Robotic Systems#Planetary Exploration#Defense Robotics#Electrical Equipment#Earth#Battery#Power System#Medical Devices#Longmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustryArgus Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Albuquerque, NMKOB.com

New Mexico Rail Runner Express to return to full operating schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will be resuming its pre-COVID schedule next Monday, May 24. The Rail Runner had reopened some routes at limited capacity about two months ago, after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic. “We’ve worked side-by-side with the state in watching...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Building better walls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Home improvement projects spiked during the last year due to the pandemic. Another direct result of the pandemic is the price of lumber and metal increased. As the weather turns more pleasant, New Mexicans are heading outside and creating an oasis on their property. One way to...
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.
Albuquerque, NMMiddletown Press

Balloon Fiesta task force mulls ideas for more landing sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A task force is recommending buying land to expand potential landing sites for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Albuquerque Journal reports the task force's findings are at the center of a resolution that Albuquerque City councilors are expected to pass Monday. The resolution would...
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

College of Fine Arts celebrates award winners

The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts has announced winners of a variety of awards for excellence in the creative arts. The Donald McRae Award for Outstanding Senior Winners. Donald McRae was Dean of the College of Fine Arts from 1978 to 1986. The award recognizes one outstanding...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM outdoor rec accelerator grants awarded to three

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division announced the three recipients of the 2021 Outdoor Recreation Division Business Accelerator Grants. The grant program was created to fund accelerators that can help individuals and outdoor recreation companies improve their business plans, hire New Mexicans, and amplify the state’s reputation as a leader in the outdoor industry, according to a news release from the Outdoor Recreation Division.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

New Journal on Arts of the Southwest

Faculty and graduate students affiliated with the Southwest Hispanic Research Institute and the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies have launched a new journal, titled, ‘Chamisa: A Journal of Literary, Performance, and Visual Arts of the Greater Southwest.’. The periodical can be accessed online through the UNM Digital Repository via...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Pitching In: Construction association leads donated school upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The American Subcontractors Association of New Mexico and several partner companies donated materials and labor to renovate the yard at Alice King Community School in Albuquerque, according to a release. The association coordinated donations of materials, equipment, tools and volunteers to build a sandbox and upgrade the...