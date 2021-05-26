DC Attorney General Sues Amazon, Alleges Tech Giant Illegally Raises Prices
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine sued Amazon on Tuesday for alleged anticompetitive practices that he said made consumers worse off and hindered innovation. “Amazon has used its dominant position in the online retail market to win at all costs,” Racine said in a Tuesday news release announcing the lawsuit. “It maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while harming competition, stifling innovation, and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor.ijr.com