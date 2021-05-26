DC Attorney General Sues Amazon, Alleges Tech Giant Illegally Raises Prices

The District of Columbia filed suit against Amazon this week, alleging that its pricing policies for third-party sellers help the online giant "build and maintain monopoly power in violation of the District of Columbia’s Antitrust Act" according to an announcement from the Office of the Attorney General. Specifically, the suit alleges that Amazon controls the prices that third-party sellers set on other platforms, requiring them to incorporate Amazon’s fees, as high as 40% of sales, into pricing even on the seller’s own website.