newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Don’t completely rule out Joel Quenneville coaching the Kraken just yet

By GEOFF BAKER
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

We’ve had a good two-year run-up, but here’s where things are starting to get really fun, interesting and possibly creative with the Kraken and its pursuit of a coach. In the midst of the Florida Panthers’ opening-round playoff showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning, veteran New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks last weekend offered-up a jarring tidbit. Brooks suggested there have been rumblings about Panthers coach Joel Quenneville leaving his job and joining the Kraken.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Ron Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Team Captain#The Florida Panthers#New York Post#The Vancouver Canucks#Ex Coyotes#Hartford Whalers#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Edmonton Oilers#Gm#Boston College#Unusual Nhl Times#Veteran#Rookie Spencer Knight#Panthers Ownership#Musical Netminders#Things#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: The Fun Starts Now; No Rust for Verhaeghe

SUNRISE, Fla. - Prior to hitting the ice for their first practice of the postseason on Wednesday morning at BB&T Center, MacKenzie Weegar said the Panthers huddled up for a quick pep talk. "We just said that the fun starts now," Weegar said. "A lot of excitement and lots of...
NHLNHL

Joining the Club

Friday marks the first official day for the Seattle Kraken franchise and the beginning of an 'incredible few months ahead'. With the final legal documents signed and the last expansion fee payment processed, the Seattle Kraken have earned full rights and access Friday as the 32nd franchise in the National Hockey League. It's one step closer to Seattle-level noise and maybe even joyful tears when a Kraken center faces off with an opponent at center ice this fall.
NHLNHL

Kraken officially join NHL, can sign free agents, make trades

Seattle makes final payment of $650 million expansion fee, to begin play as 32nd team next season. The Seattle Kraken officially joined the NHL on Friday when they made the final payment of their $650 million expansion fee, allowing them to make trades ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21 and sign free agents ahead of their debut next season.
NHLNHL

Quarterly Report: High Prospect Count

IIHF U18 world championships skate into round of eight Monday with potential NHL Draft first-rounders dotting rosters. Kraken fans can watch with vested interest, plus matchups and predictions. 3:25 PM. Last week, 10 teams started the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championships in Texas fighting for gold while showcasing...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

A glance at the Seattle Kraken’s to-do list now they are officially NHL members

The Seattle Kraken are now officially members of the National Hockey League. Wait, hasn’t that always been the case since they were awarded a franchise? Well, technically no, because they had to make their final payment of the $650 million owed to the NHL on Friday, which means that the Seattle Kraken are now officially open for business and they can start to make trades and sign players.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Bennett Scores in OT to Lift Panthers to Win in Chicago

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forward Sam Bennett and goaltender Spencer Knight. The Panthers aren't taking their foot off the gas. Still treating every game with the utmost importance despite having already punched their ticket to the playoffs, the Panthers clawed their way to another two points when Sam Bennett roofed a goal 4:08 into overtime to secure a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
NFLNHL

Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag Volume Twelve

Just a few thoughts before I dive into some of your questions…. The Panthers are officially in the playoffs. We knew they'd get the "X" by their name in the standings at some point, but it's a great feeling to actually see it. As Joel Quenneville said following Tuesday's playoff-clinching victory, this was a goal of the team's from the outset, and the experiences the players are about to have during this playoff push and into the playoffs will go a long way. Bill Lindsay and I will be co-hosting a playoff preview special on 560 WQAM "The Joe" next week (More info to come), and if you want to get fired up for the playoffs, tune in. Hearing Billy talk about the playoffs gets me fired up.
NHLnhlrumors.com

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Seattle Kraken

Pierre LeBrun: The Arizona Coyotes could talk with as many as 10 coaching candidates for their now vacant head coaching position. It wouldn’t be a surprise if their search included talking with Lane Lambert, Nate Leaman and Rocky Thompson. Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: Potential coach Coyotes coaching candidates...
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Projected Protection List for the Seattle Expansion Draft

With the regular season winding down for the Vancouver Canucks, eyes will soon be turning to the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on July 21 and the 2021 NHL Draft shortly thereafter on July 23-24. First will be the expansion draft, which has gotten more complicated in recent weeks. With Kole Lind making his NHL debut and Jonah Gadjovich following him soon, tough decisions will have to be made on who to protect from being selected by the Kraken.
NHLNHL

First One in the Books

SEATTLE -- After being announced as the Seattle Kraken's first player, Luke Henman joined general manager Ron Francis for a meeting with local media Wednesday afternoon. Henman, 21, is currently playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's playoffs with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, who trail the Victoriaville Tigers two-games-to-one in the league quarterfinals.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Final Homestand

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
NHLoddsshark.com

Odds to Be the First Seattle Kraken Head Coach

Following the success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Seattle Kraken will officially become the newest member of the NHL when it officially joins the league as an expansion team for the 2021-22 season. With the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft set for July 21, general manager Ron Francis will begin...
EconomyNHL

Florida Panthers Announce Additions to Executive Leadership

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell announced today that Sam Doerr has been named Chief Strategy Officer and Bryce Hollweg has been named Executive Vice President. Additionally, the Panthers have hired Joshua Korlin as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and promoted Adam Summerell to Senior Vice...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Panthers Getting Healthy; Tippett Hitting His Stride

SUNRISE, Fla. - The ice was packed during this morning's practice at BB&T Center. After being bitten time and time again by the injury bug in the past several weeks, the Panthers appear to finally be back operating at close to full capacity as Carter Verhaeghe, Chris Driedger, Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett were all full participants during the team's up-tempo session.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers get playoff primer against Lightning with final two regular-season games

Get used to the Florida Panthers playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers not only finish the regular season with a pair of home games against the Lightning on Saturday and Monday at BB&T Center, it’s now a certainty the two will meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning’s 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night before they come down to Sunrise ...
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Barkov the Beast; Nutivaara's 'Feeling Good'

Noel Acciari details the positives that come from roster competition and Markus Nutivaara discusses facing Tampa Bay to end the regular season. In today's Baptist Health Practice Notebook, Aleksander Barkov continues to impress, Markus Nutivaara is feeling good on the blue line, and a look at the Panthers' latest lines and pairings.