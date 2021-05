O’FALLON, IL – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes. The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day, May 28, as National Sunscreen Day or to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Following guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and the CDC, Continue Reading