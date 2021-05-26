newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.58 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Several other hedge funds and other...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Gsa#Jefferies Financial Group#Retail Investors#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Capital Investment#Etsy Inc#Sec#Credit Agricole S#Associated Banc Corp Now#Needham Company Llc#Citigroup#Cmo Ryan M Scott#Reverb Com#News Ratings#Etsy Daily Enter#Etsy Com#Marketbeat Com#Etsy Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

5,051 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Lifted by Piper Sandler

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 10,381 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 97,713 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,713 shares during the quarter. Chuy’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scott Bender Sells 50,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.