newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnk#Jefferies Financial Group#Securities Trading#Equity Investment#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Sec#Wells Fargo Company Mn#Trexquant Investment Lp#Cayman Gp Ltd#Ccp Ii#Noble Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Annuali#Marketbeat Com#Gnk Stock#Shipping#Trading Hours#Company Stock#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

154,582 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Sells 216 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.00. 12,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 15,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Partners Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Boston Partners owned 1.80% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

5,051 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.