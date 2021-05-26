GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.