The 'DiGiornut' Is the DiGiorno Pizza and Donut Mashup That's So Weird It Just Might Work

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's not delivery; it's DiGiorno" is one of those slogans that's burned into your memory forever. But a brand can't live on a single catchphrase alone, and so for some reason, the cook-at-home pizza purveyor decided May of 2021 was the month they go all-in on buzzy promotions. Just one week ago, DiGiorno joined the legion of brands that have released their own online merch shop. Then today, they announced the release of an even more discussion-worthy item: the DiGiornut—a DiGiorno pizza and doughnut mashup.

