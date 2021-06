Center Sphere Emphasizing Philanthropic Impact with New Strategic Best Practices. Center Sphere (www.CenterSphere.com) has always encouraged their members and chapters to support local nonprofits in their communities, but the organization recently took that a step further by incorporating new strategic best practices into their chapter structures. In January, Center Sphere chapters were asked to come together and select a common philanthropic cause that is deeply rooted in the community and be involved with it on a consistent basis. The idea spread like wildfire and the organization is excited for the local impact these members are set to make.