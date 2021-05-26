newsbreak-logo
Moving On! Tour Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita’s L.A. Mansion That Just Sold for $7 Million

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8Ny6_0aCNGkgE00
Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita just started a new exciting chapter in their lives! The couple sold their Los Angeles mansion and are now living in a new home in the luxurious California city. After seeing photos inside the Hollywood duo’s former abode, it’s hard to imagine how much they truly could have upgraded.

The Modern Family star and the lawyer’s residence sold for $7.1 million, People reported in late May. According to Realtor.com, Jesse and Justin originally listed the estate for $6.9 million the month earlier in April, but it was purchased when Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio offered about two million more.

At the time the duo — who wed in 2013 and share son Beckett — moved out of the dwelling, Jesse pointed out how bittersweet the moment was. “Five years of pics in this spot. One last one for good measure,” he penned next to a snap of the two in front of their door.

Justin also uploaded two pics of the pair in the foyer with their baby. “Eight-and-a-half beautiful years of memories and love. We are gonna miss this home. It was more than just walls; it was our entire world,” he wrote. “Now on to the next chapter. No doubt we will make tons of new memories — but today, our hearts ache to say goodbye.”

It’s no surprise the sitcom star and his hubby are sad about parting ways with the abode considering they lived in the gorgeous dwelling for nearly a decade. As People reported, the home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and was built in 1928. Thanks to the location on top of a hill with a winding driveway, their previous place boasted a plethora of privacy.

Inside, the home stretched across 4,926 square feet and had two stories. During the time they lived there, they had a formal dining room, a chef-style kitchen with a breakfast book, a cozy living area, a nursery for baby Beckett and much more. There were also endless amenities, including a lavish outdoor area with a pool and dining area.

It’s unclear exactly where Justin and Jesse have moved to a new home in Los Angeles. Though he’s kept details to a minimum, Jesse gave a glimpse inside his spectacular pad on Instagram earlier in May.

“I went away for work for a week in NYC and came back and the incredible team at @riorganize had moved us into our new home and organized everything,” he wrote. “It’s heaven. Labeled, jarred, color-coordinated … I can’t believe how beautiful everything looks.”

To see photos inside Jesse and Justin’s former Los Angeles mansion, scroll through the gallery below!

