newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dickinson says he'll explore NBA draft, retain eligibility

Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6r4V_0aCNGjnV00

(WXYZ) -- Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announced Wednesday he plans to declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his NCAA eligibility.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NBA," Dickinson wrote on social media. "So it is important for me to gather information before making this decision."

"I wouldn't have wanted to spend (this past year) anywhere else or with anyone else. I am so appreciative to be part of such an amazing program. I'm grateful to my coaches, my teammates, the fans, and the entire Michigan community."

Dickinson is allowed to retain his eligibility by signing with an NCAA certified agent . The NBA lists July 19 as the deadline for early entry players to withdraw from the draft, which is scheduled for July 29.

Dickinson was named 2020-21 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second team AP All-American. He averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Eligibility#Ap#All American#Game#Declare#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsumhoops.com

Year in Review: Hunter Dickinson

Welcome to our annual offseason Year in Review series. Over the coming weeks, we will recap the 2020-21 season on an individual level for each player on the roster. That includes looking back at what they did well last season, where they struggled,... Est. reading time: 8 minutes. 1 Like.
NBAmgoblog.com

Hoops Mailbag: Clutch Bucket Guy, Managing Transfers, Another Shooter

This one feels a lot easier now that Michigan picked up DeVante' Jones. Not only did Jones have to function as Coastal Carolina's clutch playmaker for years, he did so while playing in two different roles — first as the primary ballhandler, then playing more of an off-ball role last season.
NBAchatsports.com

Michigan Thursday: Hunter to the NBA Draft

When I was early in my sales career, I had a sales manager tell me, "I was a very good farmer, not a great hunter". He was right, I felt cold calling was a bit obtuse. So when I hear Hunter Dickinson is heading to the NBA but will keep his eligibility open, I have two thoughts:
NBAMaize n Brew

Daily Brews: Hunter Dickinson to test the NBA Draft waters

On Wednesday, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft process. This was understandably not exactly what Wolverines fans wanted to hear from the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, but it seems a little early to jump into any sort of panic. The language in...
NBAumhoops.com

Five thoughts on Hunter Dickinson’s NBA Draft declaration

Hunter Dickinson announced on Wednesday that he was declaring for the NBA Draft while retaining his eligibility. Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a freshman and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, but he isn’t projected in many notable mock drafts. What does Dickinson’s declaration mean...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

A couple of way-too-early predictions for Michigan Basketball come in from ESPN

Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony from ESPN never stop giving their takes about college basketball season, even in the heart of a dead period in the sport. The pair crafted a few Way-Too-Early pieces for the four-letter network that both should catch the interest of Michigan basketball fans. Let's begin with Borzello’s Way-Too-Early Top-25 college basketball rankings.
College Sportsmgoblog.com

Let's Start Again: Center

An irregular series previewing Michigan's upcoming basketball season position-by-position. Instantiated now since Michigan's roster has some clarity, particularly if DeVante' Jones does end up committing Saturday. ROSTER. Hunter Dickinson (So.): Big Ten freshman of the year got off to monster start but slid back to pack once his scouting report...
NBAPosted by
defpen

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Josh Christopher

The 2021 NBA Draft will soon be upon us and one of the more intriguing players that will be called on draft night is Arizona State’s, Josh Christopher. Christopher, who declared on March 31st, spent only a single season in Tempe, with injuries cutting his time there short. Some believe Christopher was disappointing and that his odds of being selected high are low. Others, however, believe that Christopher still has a lot to offer teams and that if selected at the right spot, can be a contributor at the NBA level. This is the Josh Christopher NBA Draft Profile.
WWEf4wonline.com

Shaq says he'll be wrestling again this summer

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's return to AEW looks to be on the horizon. During Thursday night's edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, O'Neal was asked when he'll be wrestling again. "Soon. This summer," O'Neal replied. O'Neal was asked about returning to pro wrestling by fellow Inside the NBA panelist...