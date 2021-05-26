Dickinson says he'll explore NBA draft, retain eligibility

(WXYZ) -- Michigan center Hunter Dickinson announced Wednesday he plans to declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his NCAA eligibility.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NBA," Dickinson wrote on social media. "So it is important for me to gather information before making this decision."

"I wouldn't have wanted to spend (this past year) anywhere else or with anyone else. I am so appreciative to be part of such an amazing program. I'm grateful to my coaches, my teammates, the fans, and the entire Michigan community."

Dickinson is allowed to retain his eligibility by signing with an NCAA certified agent . The NBA lists July 19 as the deadline for early entry players to withdraw from the draft, which is scheduled for July 29.

Dickinson was named 2020-21 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second team AP All-American. He averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.