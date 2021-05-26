2021 Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday
Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and extends through Sunday, June 6. The Department of Revenue created this webpage to provide information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties.town.windermere.fl.us