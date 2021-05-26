GENKI: ShadowCast Review

Ontiva is a free online YouTube converter tool that allows you to download YouTube videos in MP3, MP4, and virtually any common video and audio format and watch them on your device with ease. CEO of the Ontiva platform states, “We know that technology has no limit, so Ontiva YouTube converter supports unlimited downloads and conversions.” What is so amazing about this platform is that it provides top-Dollar conversion services for free…yes, you heard me quite right…it is absolutely free! Users do not have to sign up to our platform or pay any hidden costs to make use of the video and audio conversion services which are free of viruses or malware. Unlike its competitors, Ontiva offers its users unlimited download and conversion capabilities, giving users free rein to download and convert as many WebM (YouTube) videos as they may desire. Ontiva makes YouTube video downloads simple. Getting YouTube to MP3 conversion and download does not need any professional techie anymore. Anyone with a basic knowledge of copy-pasting will be able to download the YouTube videos in a few clicks. Moreover, people can download from any Android, iPhone, or iPad device. In terms of the software and site’s functional design, the converter is excellent in offering conversions from YouTube to MP3 320Kbps. Furthermore, it ensures good quality of downloads and faster too. Other than online video conversion and download, Ontiva also has other awesome tools that make using it all the more convenient and efficient for its users. These tools include YouTube Video Cutter/Cropper, YouTube-to-GIF Maker, YouTube Video Playlist Downloader/Converter, and finally offers all its conversions in several audio and video formats at lightning speeds like never before. In this article, we will take a look at the various features found on the Ontiva website, the various forms of video and audio conversions that can be carried out on Ontiva, and the other additional services that the Ontiva website offers.