GENKI: ShadowCast Review

By Patric Huynh
fanboynation.com
 3 days ago

GENKI: ShadowCast Review – The GENKI: ShadowCast by Human Things is a fun and enjoyable way to cast to friends at a competitive price. Capture cards have always been one of those purchases that I have thought about but never pulled the trigger on, simply because of price and availability and concerns of frame drops (where my smashers at?). With all that said Human Things (creator of a successful Bluetooth adaptor for the Nintendo Switch: Genki Audio), created a capture card that caught my eye for the price of $49.00. Which is very competitive in the world of capture cards. I eventually pulled the trigger because in the advertising they were playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Backing them through the Kickstarter I received the product in April. Thus far, it has been a great experience but not without its own flaws.

