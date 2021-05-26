newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Chemours (CC)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

5/26/2021 – The Chemours is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. 5/20/2021 – The Chemours is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chemours Company#Equities Analysts#Investment Analysts#Stock Price#Current Ratings#Bank Of America Co#Argus#Thestreet#Cwm Llc#Titanium Technologies#Chemical Solutions#Chemours Company Daily#Marketbeat Com#Cc Stock#Average Price#Investors#Equity#Performance Chemicals#Revenue#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Increased by Analyst

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.05

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31. A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGESY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $470,575.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line and the bottom line declined 2.5% and 42.9% year over year, respectively. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from its redesigned website, thereby boosting traffic and enhancing the conversion rate. The company is refocusing on core customers in spite of focusing on fleeting customers. Remarkably, Extended Stay America’s rebranding initiative coupled with improved amenity offerings is likely to boost ADR in the upcoming period. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Notably, travel restrictions, stay-at-home directives and changing consumer patterns have negatively impacted the company.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey Sells 6,230 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).