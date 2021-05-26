The ISSCR releases updated guidelines for stem cell research and clinical translation

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Investigators at Rush University Medical Center developed a “cognitive clock,” as a way of measuring brain health based on cognitive performance. They believe it can be used to predict the probability of memory and thinking problems associated with aging and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. They analyzed data from several long-term research projects conducted by Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center (RADC), including the Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP). The cognitive clock was developed from data from 1057 participants from MAP and the Religious Orders Study (ROS), which included older Catholic clergy from across the U.S., as well as the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP). They published their research in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.