Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The ISSCR releases updated guidelines for stem cell research and clinical translation

sciencecodex.com
 16 days ago

Skokie, IL - The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), today released updated guidelines for stem cell research and its translation to medicine. The update reflects emerging advances including, stem cell-based embryo models, human embryo research, chimeras, organoids, and genome editing. "The 2021 update presents practical advice for oversight...

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Medical Research#Updated Guidelines#Information Science#Phd#Frs#Chair#Developmental Biology#Lovell Badge Et Al#Animal Hosts#Human Embryo Research#Stem Cell Science#Isscr President#Research Organizations#Scientific Journals#Implementation#Genome Editing#Clinicians#Therapies#Oversight Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
Netherlands
Related
sciencecodex.com

Stem cell drugs surprise researchers: Could lead to better drugs in the future

Your immune system is always busy fighting incoming threats. It consists of a system of cells, and when there is a shortage of cells, it affects the performance of the immune system. This is seen in e.g. cancer patients following chemotherapy. This is because chemotherapy targets all the cells in...
Sciencedallassun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
Advocacyprunderground.com

MedShadow Foundation Reports on Two Decades of Research and Regulation of Stem Cell Therapy

In their 4-part editorial series, MedShadow Foundation delves into the history of stem cells.This research has been controversial since it was first brought to public attention. Initially, federal laws limited the use of these cells in research, because they came from fetuses. But over time, those restrictions became less restrictive, especially as scientists found that stem cells could be derived from other sources, like umbilical cord blood rather than directly from the fetus, or even from reservoirs in adults’ bone-marrow and fat tissue.
ScienceClarion News

Stem cell ethics

Stem cell research is a small section of what scientists are working on right now. Even though it may not be as well-known to the public, it's just as important as finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus was six months ago. In short, there is a huge ethical debate...
Agriculturenationalrighttolifenews.org

International Society for Stem Cell Research Endorses Fetal Farming

After much anticipation, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) updated their guidelines on human embryo research limits. It’s worse than some speculated; instead, it’s a full-throated endorsement of “fetal farming.”. The ISSCR isn’t a government or legal body, but many stem cell researchers go along with these guidelines,...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researching Cell Migration Assay Applications

In order to study a wide variety of biological processes, understanding cellular invasion and migration is crucial. Researchers can investigate processes as varied as wound healing and metastasis by observing the directed rate of movement of cells in response to mechanical or chemical signals. This has been challenging in the...
ScienceScience Daily

A call for global oversight of unproven stem cell therapies

The promotion and marketing of unproven stem cell therapies is a global problem that needs a global solution, say experts in a perspective published June 8 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. The authors of the paper call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish an advisory committee on regenerative medicine to tackle this issue and provide guidance for countries around the world.
Healthbloomberglaw.com

FDA to Crack Down on Stem Cell Clinics With Unproven Therapies

Hundreds of U.S. stem cell clinics selling experimental therapies without an FDA permit can expect to face the agency’s enforcement arm and potential action from the federal government. The Food and Drug Administration ended a three-and-a-half year grace period Monday designed to allow these clinics to come into compliance with...
Cancerdixonpilot.com

Science in Action: Why Are Stem Cells So Valuable?

If biology wasn’t your favorite subject, you might be a little vague on why stem cells are considered so valuable. But the chances are good that you’ll know someone with a condition who could benefit from this miraculous resource. Stem cells are treating more than 80 diseases, and current studies are exploring many more applications. This crash course can give you a sense of their potential.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Brian Chen to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

Thursday, 10th of June, 2021, London -- Brian Chen, PhD, MPH, will present the latest research on the topic Epigenetic Markers for Human Health Assessments at the worlds' largest conference on aging research for drug discovery, Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). The presentation will focus on the development and evaluation of biomarkers for the evaluation of human health and aging. Brian Chen, PhD, MPH is the Chief Scientific Officer at FOXO Technologies, USA.
Sciencetufts.edu

How Viruses Mutate and Create New Variants

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus pop up, and some lead to increasing infections. The main new variants—named Alpha, Beta, and Gamma and first identified in Britain, South Africa, and India, respectively—have properties that make them more successful in transmitting and replicating than the original virus.
WorldEurekAlert

Research into epidemics and pandemics: DFG to fund 51 new interdisciplinary projects

The Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) is funding more than 50 new interdisciplinary projects to carry out research into epidemics and pandemics. This is the outcome of a broad interdisciplinary call for proposals launched by Germany's largest research funding organisation and central self-governing body for research following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While the first projects were able to start work at the beginning of this year, the final funding decisions have now been made under this call for proposals, with funding of €31.5 million going to a total of 51 projects.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Stem Cells Are Shaping Drug Discovery

Stem cell biology is a rapidly advancing field of research, that has contributed to a substantially diverse array of scientific disciplines, ranging from developmental biology through to regenerative medicine. In recent years, one of the most promising applications for stem cell biology has been in drug discovery. Stem cells are increasingly being used in new and innovative ways to improve the drug discovery process – spanning academia, biotech start-ups and large pharmaceutical companies.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Essent Biologics Launches Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells For Regenerative Medicine, Biopharmaceutical And Cell Therapy Research

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics ™, a nonprofit biotechnology company setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research, today announced the launch of its human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) for regenerative medicine, biopharmaceutical and cell therapy research. Essent Biologics will provide highly-characterized, low-passaged hMSCs. Each vial will contain over one million cells at thaw and have a passage level of P0 or P1 to ensure potency.
Healthbiospace.com

Research Roundup: A Cognitive Clock to Measure Brain Health and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Investigators at Rush University Medical Center developed a “cognitive clock,” as a way of measuring brain health based on cognitive performance. They believe it can be used to predict the probability of memory and thinking problems associated with aging and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. They analyzed data from several long-term research projects conducted by Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center (RADC), including the Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP). The cognitive clock was developed from data from 1057 participants from MAP and the Religious Orders Study (ROS), which included older Catholic clergy from across the U.S., as well as the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP). They published their research in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
Engineeringimpactlab.com

3D printing stem cells to transform neuroscience

3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, has become widespread in recent years. By building successive layers of raw material such as metals, plastics, and ceramics, it has the key advantage of being able to produce very complex shapes or geometries that would be nearly impossible to construct through more traditional methods such as carving, grinding, or molding.
Sciencefordcountyrecord.com

Discovery of new type of stem cells leads to $2.3 million grant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When muscle is damaged, resident stem cells mediate the repair of the injured tissue. At the same time, circulating immune cells race to the site to aid the repair. The presence of these infiltrating immune cells at injury sites raises questions about their role in coordinating with muscle stem cells to build or regenerate muscle tissue.
ScienceScience Daily

Research advances one step closer to stem cell therapy for type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes, which arises when the pancreas doesn't create enough insulin to control levels of glucose in the blood, is a disease that currently has no cure and is difficult for most patients to manage. Scientists at the Salk Institute are developing a promising approach for treating it: using stem cells to create insulin-producing cells (called beta cells) that could replace nonfunctional pancreatic cells.
ScienceNature.com

Tracing oncogene-driven remodelling of the intestinal stem cell niche

Interactions between tumour cells and the surrounding microenvironment contribute to tumour progression, metastasis and recurrence1,2,3. Although mosaic analyses in Drosophila have advanced our understanding of such interactions4,5, it has been difficult to engineer parallel approaches in vertebrates. Here we present an oncogene-associated, multicolour reporter mouse model—the Red2Onco system—that allows differential tracing of mutant and wild-type cells in the same tissue. By applying this system to the small intestine, we show that oncogene-expressing mutant crypts alter the cellular organization of neighbouring wild-type crypts, thereby driving accelerated clonal drift. Crypts that express oncogenic KRAS or PI3K secrete BMP ligands that suppress local stem cell activity, while changes in PDGFRloCD81+ stromal cells induced by crypts with oncogenic PI3K alter the WNT signalling environment. Together, these results show how oncogene-driven paracrine remodelling creates a niche environment that is detrimental to the maintenance of wild-type tissue, promoting field transformation dominated by oncogenic clones.