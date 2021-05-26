Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.