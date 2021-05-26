newsbreak-logo
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

www.modernreaders.com
