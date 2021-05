At least 32 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And now, one of the biggest challenges with the virus—in addition to getting the country vaccinated against it—is the long-term effects it's having on many patients. Jason Maley, MD, a Harvard Medical School instructor in medicine who oversees a program for COVID survivors, says as many has 20 percent of patients experience long COVID.