Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Declines By 90.0%

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.76.