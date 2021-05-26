newsbreak-logo
Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Declines By 90.0%

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

