In a public briefing Friday afternoon, Orange County Florida Mayor, Jerry Demings announced the lifting of the mask mandate while outdoors for all people regardless of vaccination status. This comes after 50% of Orange County residents, ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. Demings reminded the public that they still needed to remain prudent in taking precautions for preventing COVID and that social distancing of three feet is still a guideline.