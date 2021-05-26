newsbreak-logo
John Davis: True Milli Vanilli singer dies from Covid aged 66

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger John Davis, one of the true vocal talents behind notorious pop duo Milli Vanilli, has died from coronavirus at the age of 66. Davis sang on the group's hit 1989 album Girl You Know It's True. Fronted by Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, the group sold more than 30...

www.bbc.com
