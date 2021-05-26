Here's How You Build Brand Integrity

A sense of social responsibility is an important characteristic to possess on personal and professional levels, and now more than ever these values are integral to success in the future. Brandstanding is an important marketing trend related to brand authenticity, equality, inclusivity and social justice. We’ve been following the #Brandstanding trend for a few years now, and each year it’s picked up steam. Over the past few years, major social justice movements have taken place around the county and the world, and have made history. In light of the events of the past year and ongoing unrest and uncertainty, social justice issues have rapidly progressed and gone mainstream. More consumers have urged their favorite companies and brands to openly take a stand for various causes. Hotels especially can benefit from integrating social responsibility into their brand and customer experiences.