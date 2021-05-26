Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

655 Bits & Pieces XXVIII

airplanegeeks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:21:35 — 64.8MB) Avelo Airlines flight report, Redbird Flight Simulation, Nicki’s flying adventures, the covert Ravens program, the Commemorative Air Force, USAF Aerial Targets Squadron, the Flying Musicians Association, and a commentary about sustainable jet fuel. Brian Coleman recently flew on the...

www.airplanegeeks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Force Association#Bits#Musical Genres#Google Podcasts#Rss Avelo Airlines#Cfi#Education#Caf#Xxviii#Adventures#Pilots#Musicians#Jet Fuel#Commentary#Southeast Asia#Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Google
Related
Recipessouthernfoodways.org

A Bit of This, A Bit of That

Documentary artist Devon “Vonnie” Smith follows the passage of recipes from one generation to the next in the Black community through his experimental film A Bit of This, A Bit of That. Join a woman on her mission to archive recipes given to her as a child and teach her niece and nephew to prepare Southern cuisine.
Books & Literaturecapitalspectator.com

Book Bits: 12 June 2021

● The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them: Getting Investing Right (2nd ed.) Summary via publisher (Wiley) A reliable resource for investors who want to make more informed choices, this book steers readers away from past investment errors and guides them in the right direction. The Five Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them, Second Edition, focuses on what investors do wrong, so you can avoid these common errors and set yourself on the right path to success. In this comprehensive reference, you’ll learn to navigate the ever-changing variables and market dilemmas that can make investing a risky and daunting endeavor. In this Second Edition, Peter Mallouk shares new investment techniques, an expanded discussion of the importance of disciplined investment management, and updated advice on avoiding common pitfalls.
Home & GardenEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: A bit of bathroom history

“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” ~ Mark Twain. I thought this is a clever quote from perhaps this nation’s finest author. I’m always intrigued and in awe of writers who almost effortlessly spin their...
California State35mmc.com

200 Miles by Bike in California / 12 Photos from a Lomo LCA 120 – By Eric Norris

Apart from photography, cycling – and especially cycling long distances – has been a passion of mine for most of my life. I discovered early on that I enjoyed setting ambitious goals of riding 100, 200 or more miles in a day, and I’ve been doing it ever since. For most of those rides, I’ve carried a camera. I started with disposable film cameras in the 1980s, transitioned to digital cameras, and now have swung back to film cameras. I’ve probably taken thousands of pictures, many of which in the past would prompt my wife to say something like, “Oh, another picture of a road. How nice.”
Manhattan, KSThe Manhattan Mercury

THE GREAT OUTDOORS | Our favorite spots in MHK

After a bunch of time stuck indoors for multiple reasons, now is the time to see your surroundings. The Mercury staff likes to spend time outdoors, so we’ve written a bit about our favorite spots. Hopefully, this inspires you to go out and explore. Bluemont Scenic Overlook (Manhattan Hill) In...
Aerospace & Defensekey.aero

Pioneering Jet Training in the RAF

Aeroplane Archive Royal Air Force de Havilland Vampire Feature. A fascinating report from the January 7, 1955 issue of The Aeroplane on how the RAF adapted to training jet fighter pilots. During World War Two and the immediate decades after, the speed of aerospace development was fast paced. Indeed, this...
Entertainmentgofugyourself.com

Fugs & Pieces, June 11th, 2021

Happy weekend, friends! Hope you are well and have plans for something fun. ICYMI earlier this week,I rounded up some cute flat casual shoes. We also had a robust chat about what we’re reading now. Oooh, I might actually watch this: The Gossip Girl reboot trailer is here [Socialite Life]
Beauty & Fashionthe-saleroom.com

Jewellery, Silver, Watches & Coins

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 427. A Jubilee Mint 50th Anniversary of Concorde solid gold coin first day cover,...
Carstraxxas.com

Rustler 4X4 After Dark

The Action Heats Up when the Sun Goes Down in this New Action Video. Traxxas elevated stadium truck performance to a new level with the 65+ mph Rustler 4X4 VXL. Built low and wide, the Rustler carves corners like a precision instrument with extreme 4WD traction for hard launches and fast action. Born to shred, the Rustler is no stranger to off-road bike tracks and mega-jumps. What happens when the sun goes down, is another story. See what happens when we equip the Rustler 4X4 with a powerful LED light kit in this nighttime video adventure.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

The Antiques & Interiors Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 2. NINE CARAT GOLD ZODIAC WRIST WATCH, cased. Lot 13. J. SEWELL SILVER OPEN...
Shoppingdebsimonis.com

Sailing Home

This nautical themed card is a great masculine card as well as for sailing and watersport enthusiasts!. Cardstock – Night of Navy, Basic White, retired dsp. Accessories – Smooth Sailing Dies, Stampin’ Seal, Stampin’ Dimensionals. FREE Gift from me with every online order. Please use June Host Code – RFXZCZKP.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Stainless Steel Cuff For Men With Minimal Wine Red Line

Design for men that enjoy a minimal option for accessorizing, this slim fitting stainless steel cuff is designed in one red wine cord streamlined style. Top quality steel, this is the perfect daily wear accessory that will transition from office wear to casual wear and back again. If you’re searching...
Bicyclesbikepacking.com

Bourbon Titanium bottle cages, anyone?

Silca just announced two new limited edition Titanium bottle cages and straw sets, including the Bourbon Double Oak batch shown here. Click for details…. We’ve put some miles on Silca’s SICURO Ti Bottle Cages and quite like them for their strength and slotted holes that allow their placement to be adjusted by about two centimeters. Today, Silca announced two new limited edition anodized colors. I could certainly see the “Bourbon Double Oak” color cages on a few worthy bikes, and they also released a cool Aqua color, too.
Lifestylesportdiver.com

2021 Galapagos Whale Shark season is Here! Dive with Calipso and Save $800

Come find out why scuba diving Galapagos is on every diver's bucket list. A world-class diving location filled with an abundance of species that is varied, exciting and diverse. Dive the best dive sites in Galapagos that are only accessible by liveaboard. Take advantage of this popular time of year and you can see many whale sharks, schooling hammerhead sharks, penguins, marine iguanas, and sea lions among others. Our cruise departs every Thursday - Thursday from Baltra (Galapagos Islands, Ecuador). The Calipso dive deck is spacious and efficient. The sun deck has a jacuzzi, alfresco dining, and lounge areas. Bonus! ... Want to share you photos while onboard ? Enjoy Wi-Fi free of charge!
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

13 of the Fastest Dog Breeds in the World

It may seem that many dogs have some advantages over us two-legged humans when it comes to natural athleticism. They can jump high fences in a single bound, detect thousands of smells, and hear things we can’t. But figuring out which are the fastest dog breeds isn’t as simple as it appears. Some of the biggest dog breeds can reach incredible speeds (30 mph Great Dane, anyone?), and some of the best runners are also the most lazy dog breeds around. As we all know, running is great exercise for both humans and dogs, and going running with your dog can be a great way to bond together. Many people stay away from a high energy dog when they’re looking for a pet, but if you’re committed to giving them (and you!) the exercise they need to be happy and healthy, dogs that love to run can be a fantastic addition to your family. Some dogs are definitely better suited to be running buddies than others, though, and it isn’t necessarily the fastest dogs that make the best jogging companions but the dogs with the best endurance.
SciencePosted by
My Country 95.5

Yellowstone Geysers Spit Debris That Has Park Rangers Angry

Newsweek Magazine has run an article highlighting some of the JUNK that has recently been spit out of Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geiser. Humans have been tossing things into Yellowstone’s geysers for hundreds of years, unfortunately. Back in the 19th century, reports claim, explorers used to use Old Faithful as a sort of primitive laundromat, throwing dirty clothes into the steaming vent. And later others would drop soap into the opening, in the belief that it would cause an eruption. My word! (Newsweek).
Hobbiesrealtree.com

5 Top Lures for Summertime Bass Fishing

Summertime bass fishing is a boom or bust sport. Long periods of inactivity are interrupted by brief moments of greatness, when it seems nothing can go wrong. The reasons for this are simple. Following the springtime spawn, bass begin to group up and move offshore, where they favor subtle spots that are often overlooked by anglers. In addition, warm water temperatures signal a high metabolism in the fish, allowing them to actively feed at any time of the day or night. It’s easy to miss these opportune times.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Blush Ruffled Handmade Hoops

These hand-crocheted earrings are made with 18 karat rose gold-plated and enameled copper wire by highly skilled Brazilian artisans. They are light, comfortable, and can be worn on any occasion. The sparkling crystals and colors complement the fine handiwork that can be seen in all of our jewelry. Made from...
ShoppingGifts & Decorative Accessories

Moose Toys Launches Akedo Line

Moose Toys is launching a new line of toys called Akedo – Ultimate Arcade Warriors, which combines action figures with realistic battling action at a micro collectible scale. Akedo marks the toymaker’s biggest boys’ launch to date and will be backed by a full-scale marketing campaign that will include an animated series to mark Moose’s largest investment in content.