North Central Missouri College to add Buchanan County to service region

Daily COVID-19 cases are again climbing locally, and health officials are urging people to remain on guard against the virus as the pandemic continues. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said this is the first time since the end of March that daily cases of COVID have been in the double digits in Buchanan County. Last week there were multiple days with cases in the 20s, and the 14-day average, 10-day averageand seven-day average all are trending upward now.