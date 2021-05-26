newsbreak-logo
Buchanan County, MO

North Central Missouri College to add Buchanan County to service region

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning 2022, North Central Missouri College will be the primary community college for students, school districts, and businesses and industries in Buchanan County. The addition of Buchanan County will increase NCMC’s service region from sixteen to seventeen counties in northern Missouri. Both the NCMC and Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding that allows the service region change.

