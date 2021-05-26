Cancel
ExxonMobil board faces vote for “dissident” members

By JP Casey
offshore-technology.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe candidates, Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Alexander Karsner and Anders Runevad, operate under the auspices of Engine 1, a hedge fund formed to mount a challenge to the company’s executive status quo. While the candidates’ policies are not driven exclusively by environmental interests, as has been seen by so-called “activist investors” elsewhere in the oil and gas sector, they have proposed a range of operational and economic reforms which aim to improve ExxonMobil’s efficiency and environmental protection.

www.offshore-technology.com
