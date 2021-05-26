ExxonMobil board faces vote for “dissident” members

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine No. 1 today advised shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp. (“ExxonMobil” or the “Company”) that the Company may seek to persuade them to change their votes at today’s 2021 Annual Meeting in a targeted manner so as to lessen overall vote totals for one or more Engine No. 1 nominees that would otherwise be elected. Engine No. 1 urges shareholders not to fall prey to any such strategic efforts that may result in unintended consequences with respect to the overall result.