A study has been released that states that kids that garden eat more vegetables. It’s easy to get kids started gardening and on a path toward lifelong health. My mom and dad brought some serious farming skills with them when they came to the States. I grew up watching my dad work out in the garden every day, planting every vegetable imaginable. I was a little disappointed as a child that half of our backyard was occupied by a vegetable garden, but I see now how valuable it is and I appreciate the exposure I received, as well as the quality, organic vegetables I consumed.