newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Redd-y for His Close-up: Comic Chris Redd on Spotlight Life

By Isabelle Lee
OZY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause funny and humble is a rare combination. He’s an SNL superstar, knocking it out of the park with sketches that will leave you in stitches. And now he’s on Kenan on NBC alongside SNL great Kenan Thompson. But just where did the charismatic, Emmy-winning, hilarious Chris Redd come from? Join us this week on The Carlos Watson Show to find out! You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.

www.ozy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Pharoah
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Up#Hollywood#Sketch Comedy#Black Comedy#Snl#Spotlight Life#Nbc#The Carlos Watson Show#National Lampoon#Black Lives Matter#Funny#Sketches#Audition#Chasing Rap#Dreamers Watson#Excerpts#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved NBC Comedy Not on Tonight

TV fans never like to find out that one of their beloved shows is not airing when they expect it to, and many will be bummed to find that a hit NBC comedy is not on tonight. SNL star Kenan Thompson's new show Kenan typically aired at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, but the show aired its Season 1 finale last week, April 27, so it will not be on tonight. In its place, NBC will be airing the Season 1 finale of Young Rock, another big hit comedy for the network that had been the lead in for Kenan.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Chris Redd Is the Latest SNL Cast Member Confused by Elon Musk Hosting

The long and arduous lead-up toward Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live debut marches on. Since it was announced that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will host the May 8 episode, he’s proven to be a controversial pick, particularly among SNL’s own cast. Case in point: On Saturday, Musk requested ideas for his episode, tweeting, “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Cast member Chris Redd replied, “First I’d call Em sketches” with a laughing emoji.
Celebritiesrwuhawksherald.com

Jay Pharoah brings in a night of laughs at Final Comedian

Campus Entertainment Network’s (CEN) Spring Week finished off on one of the biggest nights of the week as Jay Pharoah performed at Final Comedian. He brought a ton of laughter and joy to the Field House with his iconic impressions. Jay Pharoah is becoming one of the biggest stand-up comedians...
Chicago, IL101wkqx.com

Chicago hip-hop, through the eyes of SNL’s Chris Redd (Episode 29)

SNL star (and Emmy winner!) Chris Redd joins the History of Alternative Podcast this week to talk about Chicago hip-hop, including Twista, Kanye, Lupe and Common. Redd’s performing nine sold-out shows at Zanies this week. Chicago has clearly missed him. The History of Alternative Podcast is sponsored by St. Xavier...
Atlantic City, NJatlanticcityweekly.com

Comic Andrew Santino takes on the bizarro nature of life in 2021

If you watch a lot of television you may recognize comedian Andrew Santino from various small parts he has played in hit shows like “The Office” and “This Is Us,” as well as his role as Billy Hobbs in the Jim Carrey-produced Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” This weekend he heads to Atlantic City for a pair of shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. We had a chance to speak to him recently to chat about comedy, woke culture and the excitement of returning to live shows in a waning pandemic.
Naperville, ILChicago Tribune

Review: ‘SNL’s’ Chris Redd at Zanies shows he’s fired up and ready for something big

Chris Redd is in therapy, driven there by the pandemic. But it’s hard to read your therapist with lousy Wi-Fi: “I don’t know if she’s bored or if she’s frozen.”. Hot off the plane from the Rockefeller Center, the “Saturday Night Live” cast member booked a whopping nine shows, all this weekend at the venerable Zanies comedy club in Old Town. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the apple-cheeked former Second City touring company member, even if he grew up in Naperville, a location that he said has constantly made it difficult to complain about his tough childhood.
MLBHuffingtonPost

Michael Che Recalls Sketch About Avengers Killing Black Teen That Never Made 'SNL'

Michael Che on Tuesday talked about “racially specific” sketch ideas that don’t make the cut for “Saturday Night Live,” including one that saw Marvel’s fictional Avengers superheroes accidentally killing an unarmed Black teenager. “I think for obvious reasons, there’s no way that’s going on the show,” Che, co-head writer at...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Pete Davidson Hints at SNL Exit: 'Ready to Hang Up the Jersey'

He first sparked speculation about leaving the show during the Season 46 finale. Pete Davidson's days at "Saturday Night Live" may be numbered. In a Comedy Actor Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter alongside fellow "SNL" star Chris Redd, the two were asked what they thought about possibly being on the show for 18 seasons, like costar Kenan Thompson.
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL' Star Chris Redd Roasts Elon Musk Over 'Skits' Tweet

Elon Musk's Saturday Night Live tenure is off to a rough start after he began airing some of his ideas for the show on Twitter. Musk will host SNL this coming weekend on Saturday, May 8. When he tweeted about "some skit ideas," cast member Chris Redd schooled him on the basics.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Pete Davidson Reflects on Past "Immature Irrational Decisions" as He Teases His SNL Future

Don't count on Pete Davidson to break Kenan Thompson's Saturday Night Live record. As fans may know, the Nickelodeon alum is the star who has spent the most years ever as a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show. While Davidson, now 27, made waves of his own when he joined the show in 2014 at just 20 years old—making him the first cast member to be born in the 1990s and one of the youngest in the show's history—he made it clear during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable that he's not looking to replicate that long of a tenure.
TV SeriesVulture

Who Got the Most Screen Time on SNL Season 46?

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live may go down as one of its weirdest and most contentious. The season began with people unsure whether it was even safe to perform. Then a country singer got canceled for not taking COVID-19 precautions seriously. Then that country singer did a mea culpa sketch with Jason Bateman. Then that country singer got canceled again. And then Elon?! It’s been a year, folks. A year that made no damn sense.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of Season 46

Saturday Night Live’s latest season came to a close with last Saturday’s episode, with Anya Taylor-Joy serving admirably as the final host of the year. It was the 46th season for the sketch show, which is seriously just an absurd number at this point. It shows no sign of slowing down, though; it’s become a well-oiled machine since Lorne Michaels returned in the mid ‘80s, and other than the ever-changing cast, the mid-’00s transfer to high-definition, and specific political or pop culture references, almost any episode from the late ‘90s on could have been created during any season. That might make the show a little formulaic, but it’s also insured a consistency rarely seen with such long-running TV shows. Sure, some casts are more talented than others, and some seasons are clearly weaker than others, but when it comes to SNL we’ve pretty much known what we’re going to get for decades now.
TV & VideosEsquire

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson Might Be Leaving 'SNL'

Get ready for some tough goodbyes. On the season 46 finale of “SNL,” some of the cast dropped major hints that Saturday night’s episode might be their last. In a notable departure from the show's typical cold open format, the finale began with the longest-serving cast members standing on the blank, black stage discussing the past season. In front of them, was the show’s first full audience since before the pandemic.