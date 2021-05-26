Xavier Makes No-Bake Chewy Granola Bars
It is officially that time of year where it is just too hot to turn on the oven. That means it is time for the no-bake treats!
Xavier is in the Heritage House kitchen trying out some no-bake chewy granola bars.
- 1 cup creamy nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, etc.)
- Line an 8-inch x 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper (use enough so that there’s a little bit of an overlapping lip of paper) and set it aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the oats, chocolate chips, almonds, cinnamon and salt. Add the nut butter and honey, and stir until all of the ingredients are completely mixed.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and spread it out evenly. Spray the back of a measuring cup with non-stick cooking spray and use it to press the mixture tightly into the pan in an even layer. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Remove the granola from the pan by lifting the edges of the parchment paper, and cut it into 10 bars. Keep the granola bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 2 weeks.