newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Xavier Makes No-Bake Chewy Granola Bars

By Xavier Hershovitz
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GACFe_0aCNEpmD00

It is officially that time of year where it is just too hot to turn on the oven. That means it is time for the no-bake treats!

Xavier is in the Heritage House kitchen trying out some no-bake chewy granola bars.

  • 1 cup creamy nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, etc.)
  • Line an 8-inch x 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper (use enough so that there’s a little bit of an overlapping lip of paper) and set it aside.
  • In a large bowl, combine the oats, chocolate chips, almonds, cinnamon and salt. Add the nut butter and honey, and stir until all of the ingredients are completely mixed.
  • Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and spread it out evenly. Spray the back of a measuring cup with non-stick cooking spray and use it to press the mixture tightly into the pan in an even layer. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
  • Remove the granola from the pan by lifting the edges of the parchment paper, and cut it into 10 bars. Keep the granola bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 2 weeks.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granola Bars#Chewy#Oats#Non Stick Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Chocolate Bars#Hot Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Peanut Butter#Heritage House#Almonds#Honey#Kitchen#Pan#Parchment Paper#Time#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Gluten-Free Monster Cookie Bars

Ever heard of monster cookies? To know them, is to love them. If you are familiar, you likely have connections to the Midwest, where they’re a favorite. Imagine oatmeal peanut butter cookies studded with chocolate chips and M&Ms. Once you try them, you’ll agree that they should be making them in all 50 states!
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

This frozen chocolate-cover bananas recipe, a tribute to Elvis, melds several of the King’s favorites—bananas dipped in chocolate and coated in bacon and crushed peanuts. Hubba hubba. Adapted from Matt Armendariz | On a Stick! | Quirk, 2011. These frozen chocolate-covered bananas are a revamped version of Elvis’s favorite sandwich–peanut...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Almond Joy Granola [Vegan]

Drizzle the oil, brown sugar, liquid sweetner, and salt over the oats and mix with your hands until all oats are covered. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. Stir and rotate, then place again for 10 minutes. Add the coconut and almonds and bake for an extra 3-5 minutes.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

The Bake Fest

Webster Groves confectioner Stefani Pollack is plugged into the baking scene. Pre-pandemic, the recipe blogger often chatted with other bakers and makers via Instagram, a practice that only ramped up when quarantine started, with the addition of Zoom meetups. While video chatting was fun, Pollack sought a stronger, more interactive...
Recipesgretchensveganbakery.com

No Bake Vegan Fruit and Custard Tart

Summer baking just got easier with this No Bake Vegan Fruit and Custard Tart!. I am in love with everything about this fruit tart!. Creamy vanilla custard in a crust that is so good I can seriously eat it all by itself!. Accidentally Gluten free and made from almonds and...
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Bagelista Bake at Home Bagels

Bagelista has entered the frozen breakfast category with a line of premium par-baked bagels. Just like in a bagel shop, Bagelista bagels are handmade by a team of artisan bakers, kettle-boiled in New York water and immediately frozen to guarantee optimal freshness. The consumer completes the baking process in an oven or toaster oven at home in just a few minutes, for a freshly baked, authentic-tasting bagel. The clean-ingredient product line comes in four flavors: Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin and Sesame. The suggested retail price range is $3.99-$4.99 for a 16-ounce sleeve of six bagels of any variety.
Food & Drinksthecountrycook.net

CHOCOLATE COCONUT BAKED DONUTS

These Chocolate Coconut Baked Donuts are easier to make than you might think! No oil or frying! Delicious cake donuts dipped in chocolate frosting and sweetened coconut flakes!. CHOCOLATE COCONUT BAKED DONUTS. I recently bought a donut pan and was eager to try my hand at making my own donuts....
Recipescardamomandtea.com

orange chocolate coconut granola

I was in grad school studying medieval poetry at Rutgers when I first started this blog in 2017. It’s strange to think how much has happened since then. I’ve since left my PhD program with an MA, had two international moves, I’ve written my first cookbook, and gone through 2020-2021 along with everyone else—it just feels like a lifetime ago. I was missing our NJ friends and feeling nostalgic for that time in our lives a few weeks ago. So I looked through old emails to find the very first recipe I ever wrote: a copycat for my favorite coffee shop’s granola bars. I spent many afternoons writing with friends at OQ (now renamed Penstock), noshing on their orange chocolate coconut bars. I started making similar bars at home, which eventually turned into a lower sugar loose granola. And then I started sharing that granola recipe with friends.
Food & Drinksdiscovermuscatine.com

Granola Grab Going on Now!

You have 3 hours starting right NOW to grab your box of .50 Hy-Vee Granola bars at your local Hy-Vee Grocery Store on 2nd Ave. Don’t miss out on this savings…starting….NOW!!!!
Food & DrinksThe Daily Meal

Strawberry Granola Bars

These bars make a delicious snack, breakfast or dessert (especially when topped with a scoop of ice cream). They're sweet and sour with a nice nutty texture from the granola. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel. Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking...
Food & Drinksbutterwithasideofbread.com

ICE CREAM SANDWICH CAKE

Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake perfect for birthdays, holidays or any celebration! Quick & simple recipe using ice cream sandwiches & birthday cake ice cream, as well as whipped cream, sprinkles, cherries & chocolate syrup. Making homemade ice cream cake with ice cream sandwiches is not only a simple and...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Bilyeu: Biscuit-baking bonanza

When you saw the title of this column, you likely thought I went on a binge baking biscuits — those glorious Southern-style, flaky quick breads that supplement a meal or can even be an integral part of one. (After all, what is sausage gravy and biscuits without the biscuits, right?)
Recipeseffortlessfoodie.com

Double Chocolate Chip Flapjacks

These soft and chewy double chocolate chip flapjacks with a melted chocolate drizzle topping are perfect for snacks, picnics, and bake sales!. Delicious, energy-boosting, and made with store-cupboard ingredients!. These chocolate chip flapjacks (or oat bars) are my go-to bake for taking on beach picnics and packing in lunchboxes. They're...
Food & Drinksladybehindthecurtain.com

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Semi Homemade Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes: These wonderful semi homemade cupcakes are just what you need for your summer celebrations! With a light and fluffy lemon cake, the perfect lemon glaze and an amazing homemade strawberry butter frosting. These Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes will be the hit of the party. Plus….no one will know it all started with a cake mix!
Food & Drinkscrazyforcrust.com

Peanut Butter Stuffed Chocolate Cookie Bars

Peanut Butter Stuffed Chocolate Cookie Bars taste like peanut butter cups in cookie bar form! A sweet peanut butter filling is sandwiched between soft chocolate cookie layers studded with chocolate chips. A real treat for all the PB and chocolate fans!. Pin it now to save for later. I seem...