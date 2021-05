It’s almost summertime in Disney World, but instead of spending our days by the pool, we’ve been eating our way around the parks and resorts!. Between a brand new gelato stand opening in EPCOT, new specialty treats for Disney World’s Halfway to Halloween celebrations, and new menus at some iconic Disney World restaurants, we tried A LOT of food in Disney World this week. So, we narrowed it down to bring you the best things we ate — let’s get to it!