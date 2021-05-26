Away CMO on How the Travel Brand Is Building and Maintaining Community Love

Author, journalist and blogger Leah Ingram exercises on her Peloton bike pretty religiously so she hates the thought of missing a workout when traveling. When she first purchased her bike in 2016, most friends didn’t really know what a Peloton was. Fast forward (literally and figuratively) to 2021, the brand now has instant name recognition and 4.4 million subscribers. About a million people own a Peloton bike or treadmill; the rest use the Peloton app (on a phone, tablet or SmartTV) or on the website to take classes. (In addition to cycling and running, Peloton has yoga, strength training, Pilates classes, and more).