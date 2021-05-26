newsbreak-logo
Away CMO on How the Travel Brand Is Building and Maintaining Community Love

By Heide Palermo
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most would find changing roles and marketing strategies during a pandemic challenging, Away’s CMO Selena Kalvaria saw it as a perfect opportunity. “We brought everything in together. We redeveloped our processes, how we work together, and we just moved in lockstep. It’s been a fantastic journey. The company has had explosive growth even as a pandemic has set us back. I feel like in many ways it’s driven us forward.”

