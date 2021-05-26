Tokyo Olympics plans are 'dangerous,' Osterholm says

Thomas Bach said IOC is eyeing to vaccinate over 80 percent of residents at Olympic village by the games.© AFP. At least three-quarters of athletes and team members staying at Tokyo’s Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach announced Wednesday. “At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games,” he said at a meeting of Olympic officials. “But our efforts do not stop there. We have good reasons to believe that this figure will be well above 80 percent,” he added, speaking at a coordination commission meeting of Olympic and Japanese officials.