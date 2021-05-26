newsbreak-logo
Poll: Plurality thinks economy will return to pre-pandemic conditions within six months to one year

The Hill
A plurality of voters believe the U.S. will return to pre-pandemic economic conditions within six months to one year from now, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Twenty-three percent of registered voters in the May 21-23 survey said the economy will recover fully from the pandemic recession within six months to one year from now.

Twenty-two percent believe the economy will recover within six months.

Eighteen percent of respondents said the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in two or more years while 17 percent said they think it will take between one to two years.

Thirteen percent said the economy will recover within three months and 7 percent said it will recover within thirty days.

The survey comes as more Americans are getting vaccinated while states and localities continue to lift coronavirus restrictions.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 1,899 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.25 percentage points.

