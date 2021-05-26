Cancel
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 271: James Boyd joins the Illini beat

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner talk with newest Illini beat reporter James Boyd, who will cover Illinois athletics for Lee Enterprises newspapers, including for newspapers in St. Louis, Decatur, Bloomington, Mattoon and the Quad Cities. James discusses getting the gig, his time at the Northwest Indiana Times, how he approaches the job, being a Black sports reporter, his University of Illinois student experience and how he'll ingrain himself on the Illini beat.

247Sports

247Sports

