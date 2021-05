Little People Big World stars Matt Roloff has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend. Even though some people accuse Caryn of being a gold-digger, her equation with Matt seems to be very genuine to a majority of TLC viewers. She has been growing on all of us and especially the Roloff dad. In fact, these days, he seems to be so much in love that he never fails to defend his partner. Well, it seems like Chandler will be more involved in Matt’s business in the future and might even become his wife as well. Here’s all you need to know.