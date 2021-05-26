Surprise: M&S has a CEO who knows where the company is going despite £200m loss

Negin Mirsalehi is a big deal. Negin was one of the first major influencers on the scene - she has a 6.4 million strong Instagram following and counting - and is famed for her signature long, shiny and voluminous hair. It comes as no surprise then that her first major venture outside of the influencer sphere took place in 2015 when Negin founded haircare brand Gisou. Why wouldn't the masses want to buy into a haircare line with such a glossy-haired figurehead? But there's more to Gisou than meets the eye. Negin grew up working with honey. Her family's heritage is deeply rooted in beekeeping and her mother used the honey from her family's Mirsalehi Bee Garden to formulate at-home remedies and haircare solutions. Inspired by Persian self-care practices Negin's mother, a hairdresser, harnessed the power of bee-sourced ingredients to serve up conditioning and restorative haircare products for the family. Today Negin is proud to take that family legacy a step further. Gisou is a haircare range centred on the powers of honey and its first launch was the line's hero product, the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, £68, and since then the range has expanded to include seven other products. This week they launch exclusively into Selfridges, Negin's favourite London shopping destination. Here she talks exclusively to Grazia about the story behind Gisou, her own go-to haircare routines and her dreams for Gisou's future...