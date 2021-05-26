newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

From sharing DNA with a blood donor, to living off takeaways

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI — donate blood. The people getting the blood will get a dose of my DNA. Will they always have it? If not, for how long will they carry it?. They don’t get as much DNA as you might think. This is because only body cells contain DNA, and most of what’s in blood is actually fluid. Of the cells that make up the blood, there are red ones and white ones. Red blood cells don’t have any DNA because they lose it during development. The job of red blood cells is to carry oxygen, and they lose their DNA so they can accommodate more oxygen. White blood cells do contain DNA, but there are not that many white cells in the blood, unless a person is fighting off an infection. The National Blood Transfusion Service usually refuses donations from people who are fighting off infection.

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Blood Transfusions#White Blood Cells#Donate Blood#Infection#Oxygen#People#Development#Dna
Related
Healthpaulickreport.com

Study: Massive Doses Of Antibiotics May Not Be Needed Post-Surgery

Horses who undergo colic surgery are often given a five-day round of antibiotics to fight off possible infection after the surgery is complete. A new study has shown that a single antibiotic injection could provide the same amount of protection. Dr. Sabita Diana Stöckle notes that many human and veterinary...
Diseases & Treatmentskentlive.news

The truth about blood clots as one person dies every 37 seconds

Every 37 seconds, someone in the Western world dies from a venous thromboembolism (VTE), where a blood clot forms, most often in the deep veins of the leg, groin or arm. While clotting is a normal process that can prevent us from losing too much blood when wounded, clots that don’t dissolve can be dangerous, and even life-threatening in some instances.
Advocacynewspressnow.com

Blood bank lost 25,000 donors as supply remains low

A local blood center lost thousands of donors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials worry the summer months will drain supply further. Most donors were lost because blood drives normally held at schools and businesses did not happen. “Having a loss of 25,000 (donors) is very crippling during a...
Diseases & TreatmentsWKBW-TV

Wellness Wednesday - New heart valve gives hope

Dr. Matthew Gillespie, attending interventional cardiologist and Dr. John Cheatham, professor emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Cardiology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine talk about a new therapy for patients who have congenital heart disease. Congenital heart disease specifically is the most common birth defect they see, both in the United States and globally. Dr. Gillespie says that it means that patients who were developing in utero, as the heart develops there is a structure abnormality that occurs during heart development and in fact a lot of patients require surgery to fix the defect they are born with. Even with success patients can have residual effects issues that require follow-up and subsequent treatments. Dr. Gillespie says Harmony valve is a therapy that is designed for that issue, to help treat residual lesions in patients who have had successful surgery.
CancerCosmos

Potential blood cancer therapy shows promise

Scientists conducting a preclinical study at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (the ‘Peter Mac’), in Melbourne, believe they’ve developed an experimental therapy that may assist treatment of multiple myeloma in the future. The research is published today in the journal Molecular Cell. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

No, COVID vaccines do not harm the placenta — the organ that provides the fetus with oxygen and food

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As the first organ to form during pregnancy, the placenta is critical to the development of a fetus because it provides oxygen to fetal tissues while lungs develop, and nourishment while the digestive tract is forming. In addition, the placenta produces needed hormones and passes on antibodies at the end of pregnancy to protect the baby after birth.
CancerPosted by
rolling out

Why is the need for Black bone marrow donors so urgent?

One of the more pressing needs in the Black community pertaining to health is developing a pool of individuals willing to be blood stem cell donors. The fact is that in the U.S., Blacks are much less likely to find an appropriate blood stem cell donor than Whites or any other ethnic minority. Researchers at Harvard University have estimated that each year more than 12,000 people are diagnosed with life-threatening ailments like the various forms of cancer and lymphoma for which a blood stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor may be their best or only hope for a cure.
SciencePosted by
POZ

Can Blood Type Predict Your Chances of Developing Illnesses?

A new study published in the online journal eLife builds on previous findings showing that having a certain blood type can increase a person’s risk for numerous health problems, such as having blood clots, bleeding conditions, kidney stones and pregnancy-induced hypertension. For the study, scientists scanned Swedish health registries with...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Blood donors needed during National Trauma Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — May is National Trauma Awareness Month, and blood centers are looking for blood and platelet donors. ImpactLife, formerly known as the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, said donations of all blood types are needed, but there is an increased need for types O-negative, O-positive, A-positive, and B-positive.
Skin CareWbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: 4 main types of skin cancer to watch for

There are four main types of skin cancer, and catching it early is key for treatment. The most common is basal cell carcinoma, followed by squamous cell. Melanoma is the most dangerous of the top three if not caught and treated early. Then there's Merkle cell carcinoma which is a rare aggressive skin cancer. A main cause is the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop “cell encapsulation” technology to stimulate immunity to fight cancer

Immunotherapy techniques developed in oncology to combat cancerous cells have great potential for fighting viruses. A research team from the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in Switzerland, in collaboration with MaxiVAX, a spinoff of both institutions, developed an innovative technology called "cell encapsulation". Originally designed to stimulate immunity to fight cancer, the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the scientists to broaden the scope of their technology to test its effectiveness against viruses. The first results of a pre-clinical study are very encouraging and can be discovered in the journal Vaccines.
AnimalsPhys.org

New vaccine offers hope for dogs with cancer

Jennifer Weissel did not expect her greyhound, Kelly, to live to be "an old lady." In 2019, Weissel noticed some lumps growing under Kelly's jaw. Specialists at the University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Sydney diagnosed lymphoma, a common, aggressive and usually fatal cancer in dogs. Even after treatment with chemotherapy, Kelly's...
HealthNeuroscience News

Depressive Symptoms Linked to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

Summary: More frequent symptoms of depression were linked to a rapid decline in kidney function over four years in those who initially had healthy kidney function. In a study of adults with normal kidney function, those who had frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function.