I’ve been scammed – by a fake nanny

My ex was one of the emotionally selfish people I've ever met. Sure, when we were together, they put up a good front by seeming to be present in the moment, and lulling me into a false sense of security. Despite the act, I still felt a growing sense of unease and unhappiness I couldn't put my finger on. Once the fog lifted, I realized I was in a relationship with someone who didn’t make me a priority and never would. There are signs your partner will never put you first, and I wish it hadn’t taken me so long to spot them in my own relationship.