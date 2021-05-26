Could Ireland really thwart the introduction of a global minimum corporation tax rate?

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is continuing its fight against profit-shifting by focusing on the digital economy. In making a specific link to the digital transition, the OECD hoped to build a global consensus that companies earning profits in countries where they don’t have a physical presence have an obligation to pay taxes somewhere on those profits. The 2015 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project made great strides in improving international exchange of tax information and in curbing practices identified as particularly harmful. The next goal was to create an “inclusive format“ that invited far more countries to the negotiating table, and to find a deal by mid-2021 on how to tackle profit-shifting more directly by examining sectors that rely heavily on intangible assets.