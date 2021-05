It is not right to say that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily from Covid-19 as Dominic Cummings claimed, a cabinet minister has said.But leading epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said it was “unarguable” that locking down a week earlier in March last year would have saved 20-30,000 lives.Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said the government "didn't have all the facts" when decisions were being taken and that the prime minister was acting "with the information and advice" available."I think it is [wrong]," Mr Jenrick told BBC radio of the claim by former No10 chief of staff Cummings."You have to remember that...