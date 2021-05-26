RSL $tock Report: Rubin to the Moon

Hello everyone, I know you have all been asking yourselves, where is that amazing article from last season that looks at the best and worst Real Salt Lake players across 5 game stretches? Well worry no more, I’m back and I’m giving you hotter tips than TikTok influencers. Since this is the first Stock Report of 2021, let’s revisit how this works and set the foundation for the rest of the season. Big shout out to fellow Soapbox columnist Randal Serr for providing our player ratings week in and week out. He does a fabulous job and makes the stock report possible.