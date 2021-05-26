Mike Woodson is not here for your pack line nonsense

Indiana just used Syracuse against Syracuse to try and land Kyle Filipowski. He is rated as the 58th best player in the country, and is one of the most intriguing prospects in high school recruiting. This week Mike Woodson and his assistants hopped on Zoom to reiterate their interest in him, and IU highlighted the players he coached during his NBA coaching career. Woodson offered Carmelo Anthony as a comparison, remembering his time as the Knicks head coach. Flip’s head coach detailed the presentation to Inside the Hall.