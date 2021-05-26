One injured during officer-involved shooting at Stadium at Ash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart at Stadium and Ash.

The male victim is in his mid-30s and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was part of an active investigation.

The street is closed due to an incident.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out the alert at 2:44 p.m.

An ABC 17 News crew on scene is reporting the gas station has been closed off and police tape is up closing off the gas pumps.

Columbia police are asking drivers to choose alternate route in the area.

