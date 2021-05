Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the Shiite group seems intent on refraining from an escalation. "There is nothing that currently suggests escalation," said Sadiq al-Nabulsi, a Lebanese academic close to Hezbollah. "But the decision to go to war traditionally falls on Israel."