Coral Gables, FL

Real estate developer Don Peebles sells Coral Gables estate for $13 million

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Real estate developer Don Peebles and his wife, Katrina, are downsizing after selling their 2.87-acre estate in Coral Gables for $13 million. Sitting on Old Cutler Road, the house has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Casa Arboles, or the House of Trees, has 88 oak trees, a movie theater, guest house, limestone pool deck, pool, two tennis courts and two home offices. The undisclosed buyer paid an additional $500,000 for the home’s furnishings.

