Real estate developer Don Peebles sells Coral Gables estate for $13 million

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!