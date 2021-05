SPRINGFIELD – The Federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May of 2023 due to the ongoing pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Current Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports and secure federal facilities until then. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminds residents that all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates are extended until Aug 1, 2021. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.